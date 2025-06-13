Advertisement
Immigration agents confront citizens
By Brittny Mejia
 and Mark E. Potts
Brian Gavidia, 29, was working on a BMW in his small dealership on West Olympic Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday when he heard that immigration agents were outside. Gavidia, who was born and raised in East L.A., said he stepped outside and stopped four to six agents. Within seconds, he said, an immigration agent -- wearing a vest with “Border Patrol Federal Agent” on the back -- approached him.

Despite what he told them, Gavidia said the agent pushed him into a metal gate, put his hands behind his back and asked him what hospital he was born in. Gavidia said he couldn’t remember the hospital. Video that Gavidia’s friend took captured two agents holding Gavidia against a blue fence, as he told them they were twisting his arm.
