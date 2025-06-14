ICE raids inspire marches for unity through Downtown Los Angeles.

On June 13 a group of about 100 people gathered at Calle Olvera to kick off a community teach-in and unity march. Led by Shelley Bruce of the Heart Department, a BIPOC cultural programming organization, and 50+ other organizations, community members shared what brought them out and why it mattered.



