LAPD issues dispersal order downtown, fires tear gas and rubber bullets

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Tensions rose downtown late Saturday afternoon as Los Angeles Police Department officers on horseback pushed back hundreds of protesters from the federal building, charged into the crowd on horseback, fired tear gas canisters and shot less lethal munitions.



The LAPD issued a dispersal order around 4 p.m., saying some protesters were “throwing rocks, bricks, bottles and other objects,” but few in the crowd seemed to realize the order had been given. Within minutes, police had cleared the area and moved people away from the troops.