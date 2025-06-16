Shohei Ohtani to make his Dodgers pitching debut Monday

The long-anticipated wait is over — Shohei Ohtani is ready to pitch.



The Dodgers announced after Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Giants that Ohtani will make his Dodgers pitching debut Monday against the San Diego Padres. He will start, but he likely will pitch only an inning or two.



Los Angeles Times beat reporter Jack Harris talks about why now and what to expect in Ohtani’s first outing.