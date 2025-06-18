Trump claims voting fraud by undocumented immigrants. True or False?

After nearly a week of protests in Los Angeles against recent federal immigration enforcement sweeps in the city, President Trump doubled down on his administration’s efforts to detain and deport undocumented immigrants, claiming they are a key voting bloc in Democratic cities.



But according to Los Angeles County election officials, that’s simply not true.



Los Angeles Times reporter Karen Garcia fact checks Trump’s false claims about voting.