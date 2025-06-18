Advertisement
VIDEO | 05:05
Trump claims voting fraud by undocumented immigrants. True or False?
California

Trump claims voting fraud by undocumented immigrants. True or False?

By Karen Garcia
 and Mark E. Potts
After nearly a week of protests in Los Angeles against recent federal immigration enforcement sweeps in the city, President Trump doubled down on his administration’s efforts to detain and deport undocumented immigrants, claiming they are a key voting bloc in Democratic cities.

But according to Los Angeles County election officials, that’s simply not true.

Los Angeles Times reporter Karen Garcia fact checks Trump’s false claims about voting.
CaliforniaPolitics
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement