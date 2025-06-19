Advertisement
U.S. citizen confronting agents during a sweep is arrested

By Brittny Mejia
Rachel Uranga and Mark E. Potts
A 20-year-old Walmart employee was returning from break on Tuesday when he saw Border Patrol trucks taking a maintenance worker in the parking lot, he jumped out of the car and wheeled the man’s trash can in front of the vehicle as other passersby gathered around the truck yelling, blaring their horns.

Surveillance and other video captured at the scene and looped in social media feeds show an agent sprinting out of the truck and then pushing Adrian Martinez to the ground. He stands back up arguing and chaotic scuffle erupts.

“What is he doing? He’s a f***king hard worker,” Martinez can be heard yelling as more armed agents arrive some in plain clothes, shoving him and forcibly arresting him.
