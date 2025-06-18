Lakers selling majority ownership to Dodgers owner. What’s that mean for the team?

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Los Angeles Lakers, a family-run business since Jerry Buss purchased the franchise in 1979, will be sold to Dodgers controlling owner Mark Walter and TWG Global, according to multiple people briefed on the deal.



The deal is expected to occur with the Lakers’ valuation being about $10 billion — a record for a professional sports franchise.



Los Angeles Times reporter Bill Shaikin breaks down how this is great for the Lakers.



