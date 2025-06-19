LA Times Today: Republican consultant weighs in on Trumps media strategy

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



We’ve all seen the images from the protests with burning cars, police clashes, and road blockades. President Trump claims his deployment of the National Guard and Marines averted the destruction of Los Angeles. Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass beg to differ.



Republican strategist Rob Stutzman joined Lisa McRee to discuss how Trump’s actions may resonate with his base and some independents