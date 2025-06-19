Protesters gather outside Dodger Stadium after federal agents were staging nearby

Department of Homeland Security vehicles with masked agents were stationed Thursday morning outside Dodger Stadium, in another sign of the raids sweeping Southern California.



It is unclear what operation the federal agents were carrying out or whether anyone in the area was arrested. Images of the government vehicles immediately played out on social media and fueled speculation about their activities. The agents declined to say why they were at the stadium when asked by a Times reporter.