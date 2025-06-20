Advertisement
An ICE raid at a Home Depot in Hollywood shatters an immigrant refuge

By Brittny Mejia and Rachel Uranga
Dozens of armed agents converged on the parking lot, blocking gates and surrounding the lots normally lined by day laborers and street vendors.
Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter covering federal courts for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she wrote narrative pieces with a strong emphasis on the Latino community and others that make up the diversity of L.A. and California. Mejia was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 in local reporting for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system that resulted in months-long wait times for patients, including some who died before getting appointments with specialists. She joined The Times in 2014.

Rachel Uranga covers immigration for the Los Angeles Times. She can be reached at rachel.uranga@latimes.com or via Signal at Uranga.64.

