Flavors From Afar launches new lunch menu in East Hollywood

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Created in connection with Tiyya, a non-profit serving refugee and asylum seeking families in Los Angeles and Orange County, Flavors From Afar is a co-working space and restaurant experience. Known for their globally-themed dinner series that highlighted chefs who were refugees themselves, after a two-year break the restaurant is taking on lunch and continuing to provide a safe space for the refugee community.