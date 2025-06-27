How you can support your nanny amid the ICE raids

Fear is reverberating across child-care workers, particularly nannies, as risks heighten due to the immigration raids. The L.A. Times spoke with Kayla Shore, lead California organizer for Hand in Hand: The Domestic Employers Network about how families can support their caregivers.
