LA Times Today: Social Security is still in good shape but faces challenges — from Trump

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The back and forth battle to save Social Security is never ending. That and Medicare are the two most popular government programs. Making cuts to either is the third rail of politics. But grim predictions about Social Security going broke is causing anxiety for seniors.



L.A. Times columnist Michael Hiltzik joined Lisa McRee with more.