Agents pile on protester, who convulses and struggles to breathe

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Immigration agents attempting to detain street vendors in downtown Los Angeles arrest and tackled two protesters, both U.S. citizens, one who is pinned to a curb for several minutes, struggles to breathe and starts convulsing. Homeland security says the pair assaulted the officers.