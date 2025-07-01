LA Times Today: At Supreme Court, steady wins for conservative states and Trump’s claims of executive power

In its nine-month term that began in October, the Supreme Court issued 62 decisions regarding everything from birthright citizenship to gender affirming care to deportation to TikTok. In decision after decision, conservatives were handed wins, but for the Trump administration the greatest victory was how it changed the way the Supreme Court even works.



David Savage covers the court for the times and joined Lisa McRee.