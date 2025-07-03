Advertisement
Complaint filed against Dodgers by Stephen Miller group over DEI initiative
By Kevin Baxter
Tom Carroll and Mark E. Potts
A legal group co-founded by Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff and architect of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, filed a federal civil rights complaint against the Dodgers earlier this week, accusing the team of “engaging in unlawful discrimination under the guise of ‘diversity, equity and inclusion.’”

The lawsuit, filed Monday with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission by America First Legal, was first reported Wednesday by The Athletic. The Dodgers declined comment about the complaint, which also named their ownership group, Guggenheim Partners and the Dodgers’ professional groups for employees, such as the Black Action Network and Women’s Opportunity Network.
