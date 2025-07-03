Advertisement
Fans react to Clayton Kershaw reaching 3,000 career strikeouts
Sports

Fans react to Clayton Kershaw reaching 3,000 career strikeouts

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter and Tom Carroll
On Wednesday, Clayton Kershaw became the 20th pitcher in history to strike out 3,000 batters. The milestone came in the sixth inning on his 100th pitch of the night, a 1-and-2 slider to the Chicago White Sox’ Vinny Capra for a called strike.

How elite is the club Kershaw just joined? More people have flown to the moon than have struck out 3,000 major league hitters. He’s just the fourth left-hander to do it and the second in the last century to do it pitching for the same club.
Kevin Baxter

Tom Carroll

