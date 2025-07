President Trump signs his “Big Beautiful Bill” during 4th of July celebration

After delivering a speech highlighting the destruction of Iranian nuclear facilities, his supporters in Congress and elements of the “Big Beautiful Bill”, President Trump signed his first legislative victory of his second term. He could be heard saying “this is a good one” as he signed, just before he was gifted a gavel.