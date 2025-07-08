Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:19
Heavily armed immigration agents descend on MacArthur Park in L.A.
Dozens of immigration agents, some on horseback, others carrying rifles in armored vehicles, swept through MacArthur Park.

By Carlin Stiehl and Yadira Flores
Carlin Stiehl is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. He received his bachelor’s degree in film and television with a concentration in marine sciences from Boston University, where he specialized in narrative documentary storytelling, and is currently completing his master’s at Ohio University’s School of Visual Communication. Previously, he worked in media production in Ethiopia, the Chesapeake Bay Program, MLive and the Boston Globe.

Yadira Flores is a video editor for the Los Angeles Times who joined the newsroom through Metpro in November 2017. Flores graduated with a bachelor of science in filmmaking and has edited online content for Amazon, the American Cinema Editors, FilmLight, Emmy Primecuts and Moviola. She hails from El Paso, Texas.

