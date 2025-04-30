Carlin Stiehl is a second-generation Romanian-Israeli and American photojournalist from Los Angeles and a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. He has worked intimately in communities of different value systems across the United States, from metropolitan centers to the outreaches of rural society. He has covered issues on human-environmental relationships in the Chesapeake, youth gun violence and immigrant housing in New England, drug addiction in Appalachia and more. He received his bachelor’s degree in film and television with a concentration in marine sciences from Boston University, where he specialized in narrative documentary storytelling, and is currently completing his master’s at Ohio University’s School of Visual Communication. Previously, he worked in media production in Ethiopia, the Chesapeake Bay Program, MLive and the Boston Globe.