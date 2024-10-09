Dodgers lose Game 3 of the NLDS and move to brink of elimination

A disastrous second inning saw the Dodgers give up six runs to the Padres, and they couldn’t make it up, losing 6-5. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke look at a series the Dodgers are one game away from losing in what would be another early playoff exit.