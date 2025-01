Q+A: OH, HI! at L.A. Times Talks @ Sundance presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Sophie Brooks, Molly Gordon, Logan Lerman, John Reynolds, and Geraldine Viswanathan talk to Los Angeles Times reporter Mark Olsen about their Sundance film, “Oh, Hi!” At the Los Angeles Times Talks @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.