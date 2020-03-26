Rams legend Eric Dickerson does not like the new Rams logo

Former Los Angeles Rams player Eric Dickerson recently talked with Los Angeles Times sports columnist Arash Markazi about the newly unveiled Los Angeles Rams logo. And, needless to say, Dickerson is not a fan.



“You don’t see the Cowboys changing their uniform when they went into a new stadium,” Dickerson said. “You don’t see the Raiders changing their uniforms now that they’re going to a new stadium. You don’t see the Steelers changing their uniforms when they went to a new stadium or the Packers. The Rams have the oldest logo in football. Why change it? Why mess with something that is so good?”



Dickerson also thought the team’s ram head logo looked like something else.



“Someone said it looks like a penis. It did,” Dickerson said. “That says it all right there. That should be enough for the Rams to say we messed up. We’re going to keep what we got.”