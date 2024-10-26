The Dodgers take World Series Game 1 from the Yankees in historic fashion

The first walk-off grand slam in World Series history was hit by Freddie Freeman in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Dodgers over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris, along with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke discuss the historic moment and more from Game 1.