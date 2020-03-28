Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The (Nearly) Empty Beaches in L.A. County

March 28, 2020
1:06 PM
On March 27, L.A. County ordered all beaches closed. All beach sidewalks and parks as well. Most people heeded the order and stayed away, leaving the beaches, almost, completely empty.
