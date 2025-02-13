Coralie Fargeat on nudity in ‘The Substance’ and Brady Corbet on ‘The Brutalist’s’ ‘runaway train’

In the latest episode of “The Envelope” video podcast, director Coralie Fargeat explains how she prepared star Demi Moore to film “The Substance” and “The Brutalist” filmmaker Brady Corbet discusses his desire to make films that viewers can never quite pin down.