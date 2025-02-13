Coralie Fargeat on nudity in ‘The Substance’ and Brady Corbet on ‘The Brutalist’s’ ‘runaway train’

In the latest episode of “The Envelope” video podcast, director Coralie Fargeat explains how she prepared star Demi Moore to film “The Substance” and “The Brutalist” filmmaker Brady Corbet discusses his desire to make films that viewers can never quite pin down.
Matt Brennan is a Los Angeles Times’ deputy editor for entertainment and arts. Born in the Boston area, educated at USC and an adoptive New Orleanian for nearly 10 years, he returned to Los Angeles in 2019 as the newsroom’s television editor. He previously served as TV editor at Paste Magazine, and his writing has also appeared in Indiewire, Slate, Deadspin and numerous other publications.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.