Looking for your new favorite burger? Head to this tiny snack shack in Compton

Addy Pool, aka Mama, runs Mama’s Snack Shack in Compton. It’s a tiny walk-up window where the burgers are larger than life and so is Mama’s passion for food and her community. Everything in her kitchen is homemade, including her secret seasoning blend, chili and the restaurant’s signature hot pepper relish.