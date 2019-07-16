Introducing a new latimes.com powered by GrapheneCMS

Introducing GrapheneCMS

GrapheneCMS unifies our publishing systems into one content hub, built for today’s multimedia environment. Its innovative tools will save newsrooms time and money and will allow the industry to focus resources where they matter most, while putting the power of creativity, analysis and community engagement into the hands of the journalists.

GrapheneCMS is a search-based content management system that indexes our own content along with global news services, bringing together millions of stories and photos. This allows the Los Angeles Times to publish faster with greater access to information and enables us to bring you the news with context, perspective and insight.

Story planning and publishing are now facilitated with better communication tools, linking us with our community newsrooms and our sister newspaper, the San Diego Union-Tribune. GrapheneCMS also provides better integration with our print production system to enable greater and more efficient coordination across platforms.

