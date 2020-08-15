Now more than ever, we recognize the important role that parents, guardians and educators play in children’s success in literacy and learning. With the pandemic, this role has been made more challenging. As we move forward with teaching and learning, whether in math, science or art, we know that literacy provides a crucial foundation. Children need literacy to grow in all aspects of their lives and to understand the world around them.

It’s essential that we ensure our children receive the support they need. Even before the pandemic, far too many children lacked the critical skills needed to engage with reading. More than half of the students in the Los Angeles Unified School District who took the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress in 2019 did not meet English language arts and literacy standards. This year, students are significantly less prepared than in the past, since the virus unexpectedly pushed schooling online in March.

Reading opens doors. Reading by 9, a program of L.A. Times Public Affairs, seeks to promote and support youth and family literacy. We’re here to help unlock the access and enrichment that literacy can provide.

This year’s Reading by 9 annual parent reading guide was developed in partnership with Ready, Set, Read!, a nonprofit project of Community Partners dedicated to guiding parents through helping young children build a foundation of literacy skills. The guide, available in English and Spanish, is available for free and has tips and ideas for incorporating reading into a child’s daily life. Its recommendations — books, literacy resources and more — highlight the value of encouraging students to read about subjects that interest them.

The guide is distributed to parents and teachers throughout the United States with the support of donors and help of community-based organizations and schools. It’s also available online at latimes.com/Readingby9.

If you are interested in supporting our efforts, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to the Reading by 9 Fund as we strive to expand literacy resources for families: calfund.org/reading-by-9-fund.

Thank you for reading!

Chris Argentieri

President and Chief Operating Officer

Los Angeles Times