Multicultural programming at the Los Angeles Public Library

Are you interested in Incan music? Curious about Chinese paper art? Itching to practice your Italian? You might be surprised to learn that your public library offers free programs on these topics and hundreds of others every month, both in-person and online. The multicultural programming offered by the Los Angeles Public Library offers you the chance to celebrate both your own culture and experience some of the many other cultures that make Los Angeles such a special place.

Exposing children to different cultures from an early age is vital to raising well-rounded and confident young people. Even as early as infancy, children are starting to observe others, and by two years of age may start to comment on the difference they see between other people and themselves. The way that caregivers respond to these differences helps children to shape their own perceptions of those different from themselves — that, for example, “different” does not equal “bad.”

The multicultural programming offered by the library gives little ones ample opportunities to experience new things and allows caregivers to practice positive, healthy responses to differences. So whether it’s bilingual storytime, a drum circle, a new craft or a chance to taste something new, the library’s multicultural programming has you covered!

Kadie Seitz

Youth Services Librarian, Los Angeles Public Library