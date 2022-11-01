Treasure Your Time Together

The number one way to promote early literacy in children is to spend time talking, learning and playing together. Here’s five (free!) things you can do with your child using your LAPL library card.

Explore Los Angeles with Discover and Go

https://lapl.discoverandgo.net/ Get free and discounted passes to exciting destinations around L.A, including the L.A. Zoo and the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum! Going to new places sparks creativity and a lifetime love for learning. Have a dance party with Freegal Music

https://lapl.freegalmusic.com/ Even if you only have a few minutes, you can get your bodies moving and have a dance party with playlists like “Children’s Chart-Toppers.” Listening to music helps little ones learn to decipher words and leads to literacy skills. Learn a new language together with Mango and Little Pim

https://lapl.org/kids/birth-5/little-pim Learning a new language is a great skill for both kids and adults, and Mango’s new Little Pim content helps introduce a new language using children’s natural love of play. Become a budding scientist with Neighborhood Science kits

https://lapl.org/neisci/kits Over 20 LAPL branches have Neighborhood Science kits available for checkout! Kids will learn about the natural world around them and discover how they can help professional scientists by doing science in their own neighborhood. Read something new with LAPL’s Book Bundles to Go

https://www.lapl.org/kids/book-bundles Let the library surprise you with five new books to read! Indicate your child’s age and interests and the library will pick out a bundle of books for you to read together.

Madeline Gillette

Librarian, Los Angeles Public Library

