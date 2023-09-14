Parent-child activities to promote language and literacy

From Zero to Three

Go on a name safari.

Walk around your house or neighborhood with your toddler. Point out and name different objects. Encourage your child to repeat the words after you. Ask your child where they want to go next and follow their lead. See if they point to “ask” you what an object is.

Make an animal book.

Cut pictures of animals from magazines or take photos of animals in your neighborhood (cats, dogs, birds, etc.). Glue these pictures to sturdy 4x6 index ·cards. Punch a hole in the upper left corner of each card and tie them together with a short piece of yarn. Show your toddler each page, name the animal, and make its sound. Which animal is your child’s favorite? Which animal sound can they make first?

Play “can you find... “

Toddlers enjoy helping out. Give your child a simple task: Go get your shoe. Make sure the object is in sight. As their receptive language (the words they understand) grows, you can ask your child to get a familiar object that is not in sight: can you find your dump truck? This is a great way to help your toddler learn new words and to listen and follow directions.