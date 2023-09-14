The power of reading together

From Raising a Reader

Reading books with your young child and telling stories together can reduce stress, strengthen family bonds and support your child’s social-emotional development. Reading together also helps your child develop vocabulary and learning skills necessary to thrive in school.

Sharing a book and stories with your child often involves snuggling, laughing and moments of one-on-one time, which gives you and your child both a chance to slow down and connect with each other. The predictability of a shared reading routine can provide a source of comfort during stressful periods in your lives. The warmth of your lap and hearing your voice helps build a healthy, secure bond which, in turn, develops your child’s self-confidence, self-regulation and self-respect.

Reading together also engages your child’s brain in a way that nurtures the skills they need to articulate and manage their emotions, often called, social-emotional development.

You can also use books and stories to help you and your child talk about difficult experiences or emotions. Seeing characters that have similar experiences and emotions is a positive way for your child to learn more about how to cope and manage their own feelings.