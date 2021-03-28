One doctor’s battle against the coronavirus — and against the world’s most neglected diseases

For low- and middle-income countries, the pandemic added new difficulties for populations already facing illnesses that much of the world has never heard of. Often referred to as diseases of poverty, neglected tropical diseases affect one-sixth of the global population. Dr. Peter Hotez is the dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He has spent his career searching for vaccines and treatments for these kinds of tropical diseases.



Second Opinion is a video series produced by L.A. Times Studios in conjunction with the L.A. Times newsroom.