The Father of Birth Control

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

In 1972, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Bill Baird in Eisenstadt v. Baird, and extended birth control rights to all women. Baird devoted his life to fighting for birth control rights after working for Emko and reading the letters of women across the country desperate for birth control.