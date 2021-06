This man has the Alzheimer’s gene. Here’s how he is reducing his risk of developing the disease.

Eran Hood learned that he has the Alzheimer’s gene after his father, scientist Dr. Leroy Hood, sequenced genomes of his family. Since getting the news of his genetic predisposition for the disease, Hood has made significant lifestyle changes, including exercise and the elimination of sugar and gluten in his diet. He’s hoping his actions now will prevent cognitive decline in later years.