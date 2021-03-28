Second Opinion: What the pandemic taught us about global and national public health
In this episode, we look at the troubled public health responses to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world and here in the United States. We also examine what the pandemic taught us about how we might handle lesser-known diseases affecting the world’s poorest people. Our guests are Peter Hotez, a virologist at Baylor College of Medicine, and Elisabeth Rosenthal, the editor-in-chief of Kaiser Health News.
Second Opinion is produced by L.A. Times Studios in conjunction with the L.A. Times newsroom. Its host is Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times. This episode is moderated by Times White House reporter Eli Stokols.
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is a surgeon and scientist who has spent his career studying the human immune system to fight cancer and infectious disease. Last year, Soon-Shiong’s company, ImmunityBio, received permission from the Food and Drug Administration to begin Phase 1 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. He has also received approval to begin trials in South Africa, where he will explore the potential of his T cell vaccine to prevent infection from mutated strains of the coronavirus.
