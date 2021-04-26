Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
L. A. Times Studios

Crime on the high seas is this reporter’s beat

Share
The world’s oceans are largely ungoverned places where crimes, ranging from slave labor to environmental offenses, go unnoticed. With camera in hand, one journalist is trying to change that.
L. A. Times Studios