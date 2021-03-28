COVID-19 and the worldwide vaccine gap

Dr. Peter Hotez is dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, in Houston, and is co-director of the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development. Hotez develops vaccines for poverty-related diseases affecting people worldwide, and is currently working on a low-cost COVID-19 vaccine. As millions of people receive shots in the United States and European Union, we take a look at how other countries lag far behind, and how that could lead to catastrophic consequences worldwide.



Second Opinion is a video series produced by L.A. Times Studios in conjunction with the L.A. Times newsroom.