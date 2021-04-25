Forced Labor on the High Seas

In this episode of Second Opinion, we speak with veteran investigative reporter Ian Urbina about his work uncovering exploitation in the maritime industry. Urbina is the director of the nonprofit news organization Outlaw Ocean Project.



The pandemic magnified the plight of millions of seafarers working on contain ships and fishing vessels worldwide. Little has been done to reign in corruption and exploitation occurring on the high seas. iInvestigative reporter Ian Urbina is exploring innovative ways to inform the public about the humanitarian and environmental crises happening, often with impunity.



Second Opinion is produced by L.A. Times Studios in conjunction with the L.A. Times newsroom. Its host is Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times. The episode is moderated by Times White House reporter Eli Stokols. Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is a surgeon and scientist who has spent his career studying the human immune system to fight cancer and infectious disease. Last year, Soon-Shiong’s company, ImmunityBio, received permission from the Food and Drug Administration to begin Phase 1 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. He has also received approval to begin trials in South Africa, where he will explore the potential of his T cell vaccine to prevent infection from mutated virus strains of the coronavirus.