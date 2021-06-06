Can’t stop at just one chip? That’s by design

In this episode Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Michael Moss discusses his latest book, “Hooked: Food, Free Will, and How the Food Giants Exploit Our Addictions.” Moss says processed food makers spent decades engineering their products to be as addictive as tobacco. America’s unhealthy food cravings have led to increased public health problems, including obesity and chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes.



Second Opinion is produced by L.A. Times Studios in conjunction with the L.A. Times newsroom. This episode is hosted by Times White House reporter Eli Stokols.