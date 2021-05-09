Saving the lives of Black mothers

Black women are three times more likely to die from complications related to childbirth than white women. In this episode, we explore the interconnected problems driving this statistic — and consider solutions. Our guests are Karen Scott and Monica McLemore, associate professors at the University of California, San Francisco, and experts in Black women’s reproductive healthcare.



Second Opinion is produced by L.A. Times Studios in conjunction with the L.A. Times newsroom. This episode is moderated by Times White House reporter Eli Stokols.

