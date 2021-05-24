Science is winning, but can it score more victories?

The pandemic put science on the front pages as the race for a vaccine spurred collaborations among researchers and clinicians worldwide. In this excerpt of Second Opinion, Drs. Otto Yang and Marc Hellerstein discuss how the development COVID vaccines may lead to breakthroughs in our understanding of the body’s immune system.



Dr. Otto O. Yang is an associate chief in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and Dr. Marc Hellerstein is a professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences and Toxicology at UC Berkeley and in the Department of Medicine at UC San Francisco.



Second Opinion is produced by L.A. Times Studios in conjunction with the L.A. Times newsroom. This episode is hosted by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times.