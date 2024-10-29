Walker Buehler and Freddie Freeman lead Dodgers to victory in World Series Game 3

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Walker Buehler was dominant and Freddie Freeman hit another home run as the Dodgers beat the Yankees 4-2 to win Game 3 of the World Series. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris along with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke talk about the team being one win away from winning the World Series.