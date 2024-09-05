Getting started with the L.A. Times app

Watch the videos below to learn how to set up and use the app on your phone or tablet.

We recommend watching on a desktop or laptop for a smoother experience. If at any time you get stuck, pause the videos and scroll down to the FAQs or chat with us.

If you have digital access, proceed to Step 2 below. Need to set up digital access? See Step 1.

If you have digital access, scan the code to download the app, then proceed to Step 2 below. Need to set up digital access? See Step 1.
For iPhone® and iPad® mobile devices
Step 1: Activate Your Digital Access

Start here if: You’re a print subscriber and need to activate your latimes.com digital account.

Have you…
Created an latimes.com account?
Created a print subscription online?

If so, proceed to Step 2.

Step 2: Download the App & Log In

Learn how to locate the app in the App Store®, download it and log in.

You can also tap the button to be taken directly to the App Store.

You can also scan the code to be taken directly to the App Store.
Step 3: Explore App Features

Take a quick tour of the app’s key features like the Home, eNewspaper and Me tabs.

Step 4: Customize Your Experience

Learn to customize your push notifications and article text size.

For Android™ devices
Step 1: Activate Your Digital Access

Start here if: You’re a print subscriber and need to activate your latimes.com digital account.

Have you…
Created an latimes.com account?
Created a print subscription online?

If so, proceed to Step 2.

Step 2: Download the App & Log In

Learn how to locate the app in the Google Play™ store, download it and log in.

You can also tap the button to be taken directly to the Google Play store.

You can also scan the code to be taken directly to the Google Play store.
Step 3: Explore App Features

Take a quick tour of the app’s key features like the Home, eNewspaper and Me tabs.

Step 4: Customize Your Experience

Learn to customize your push notifications and article text size.

Stuck? We can help.
If you need assistance troubleshooting, please reach out to our customer service team at 213-283-2274, send us a message or chat with us.

