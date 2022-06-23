Archive blogs

From 2006 to 2013 the Los Angeles Times newsroom published news articles, opinion and commentary on a blog platform, Typepad, in addition to the website. Most of these blog articles are now available on our current site, organized by original blog title below.

Some articles and certain types of content could not be migrated, including graphics, interactives, embedded content, photos, documents, PDFs, bylines, links and content built with outdated computer software. Some blogs were moved to other websites or were not available for migration.

In a few cases, an article appeared on both the blog platform and our primary website platform. These articles may appear to be duplicates in searches.

≈