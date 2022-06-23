Advertisement

Archive blogs

From 2006 to 2013 the Los Angeles Times newsroom published news articles, opinion and commentary on a blog platform, Typepad, in addition to the website. Most of these blog articles are now available on our current site, organized by original blog title below.

Some articles and certain types of content could not be migrated, including graphics, interactives, embedded content, photos, documents, PDFs, bylines, links and content built with outdated computer software. Some blogs were moved to other websites or were not available for migration.

In a few cases, an article appeared on both the blog platform and our primary website platform. These articles may appear to be duplicates in searches.

Blogs

  • 24 Frames

    A blog about movies (December 2009 - June 2012)

  • Afterword

    An obituaries blog (September 2009 - June 2011)

  • All the Rage

    A blog about fashion (October 2007 - July 2012)

  • Awards Tracker

    A blog about entertainment awards and award shows (January 2011 - September 2011)

  • Babylon & Beyond

    A blog about the Mideast (November 2007 - September 2011)

  • Bit Player

    A blog about digital entertainment, hosted by Jon Healey (August 2006 - August 2008)

  • Booster Shots

    A blog about health and medicine (August 2008 - March 2011)

  • Breaking News

    A short-term blog used during the 2007 California wildfires (May 2007 - October 2007)

  • Company Town Blog

    A blog about the entertainment business (May 2008 - May 2012)

  • Culture Monster Blog

    A blog about culture in Southern California (September 2008 - April 2012)

  • Daily Dish

    A blog about food and restaurants (July 2007 - August 2012)

  • Dodgers Now

    A blog about the Dodgers (February 2010 - February 2012)

  • Greenspace

    A blog about the environment (May 2008 - December 2011)

  • Hero Complex Blog

    A blog about action heros (July 2008 - October 2010)

  • Jacket Copy

    A blog about books and publishing (May 2007 - July 2012)

  • L.A. at Home

    A blog about home design (May 2009 - July 2012)

  • La Plaza

    A blog about Latin America (April 2007 - September 2011)

  • L.A. Now

    A California news blog (November 2012 - July 2013)

  • L.A. Unleashed

    A blog about animals and pets, hosted by Lindsey Barnett (March 2008 - June 2012)

  • Ministry of Gossip

    A blog about celebrities (October 2009 - April 2012)

  • Money & Company

    A blog about investing, markets and business (April 2007 - December 2011)

  • Nation Now

    A blog about national news (October 2009 - February 2012)

  • Olympics Blog

    A blog about the 2008 and 2010 Olympics (June 2008 - December 2012)

  • Opinion L.A.

    An Opinion blog (April 2006 - March 2012)

  • Outposts

    A blog about the outdoors (April 2011 - June 2011)

  • Politi-Cal

    A blog about California politics (January 2010 - February 2013)

  • Pop & Hiss

    A blog about music (May 2010 - June 2012)

  • Readers Representative

    A blog from the Times readers’ representative (December 2007 - September 2012)

  • Show Tracker

    A blog about television (March 2007 - June 2012)

  • Sports Now

    A blog about sports news (September 2008 - February 2012)

  • Technology Blog

    A blog about technology (April 2008 - February 2012)

  • The Big Picture

    A blog about the entertainment business, hosted by Patrick Goldstein (June 2008 - September 2011)

  • The Homicide Report Blog

    A blog about homicides in L.A. County. (February 2007 - January 2010)

  • Top of the Ticket

    A opinion blog about politics (June 2007 - September 2011)

  • Varsity Times Insider

    A blog about high school sports (August 2007 - July 2013)

  • World Now

    A blog about world news (August 2011 - November 2012)
