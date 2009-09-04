Friday’s TV Highlights: Fox airs the ‘Glee’ pilot once again.

This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links. See About archive blog posts.

WISE GUY, EH? The new special ‘Kevin Nealon: Now Hear Me Out’ features the actor and comic in a live stand-up performance. It airs at 9:30 p.m. on Showtime. SERIES

Bump! The city of New Orleans is the latest destination for this travel series (7 p.m. LOGO).

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Dean Cain (‘Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman’) plays for charity in this new episode (8 p.m. Fox).

Ugly Betty: Daniel (Eric Mabius) chats it up with the ladies of ‘The View’ in this repeat episode (9 p.m. ABC).

Glee: Fox offers yet another encore of the pilot episode of this musical high school comedy-drama (9 p.m. Fox).

Bill Moyers Journal: The ongoing debate over campaign finance reform is surveyed in this installment (9 p.m. KCET).

Jockeys: This new episode of the documentary series spotlights the career ups and downs of female jockeys (9 p.m. Animal Planet).

Bang for Your Buck: A new installment of the home makeover series looks at basement renovations (9:30 p.m. HGTV).

Dominick Dunne: Power, Privilege & Justice: A new episode of the late author’s show revisits the murder trial of actor Robert Blake (10 p.m. TRU).

Comedians of Chelsea Lately: Josh Wolf, Jen Kirkman and Chris Franjola are featured in the season finale (10:30 p.m. E!).

The Click List: Top 10 Videos: A new episode counts down the ‘Ultimate Sexiest Videos’ (11 p.m. LOGO).

SPECIALS

Under New York: Take a subterranean tour of the city’s infrastructure in this new special (7 p.m. Discovery).

Behind the Screen: Jennifer’s Body: This special offers a sneak peek at the upcoming thriller starring ‘Transformers’ ’ Megan Fox (7 p.m. MTV).

AquaPalooza on Lake Martin: Country music’s Alan Jackson performs a lakeside concert in Alabama in this new special (8 p.m. CMT).

Michael Loftus: You’ve Changed: The deceptively wholesome-looking comic performs (10 p.m. Comedy Central).

MOVIES

Wall-E: A lonely robot finds romance and adventure in this computer-animated 2008 sci-fi fable (7:40 p.m. Starz).

Over Her Dead Body: Eva Longoria Parker, Paul Rudd and Lake Bell form an unusual romantic triangle in this 2008 comedy (8:20 p.m. Cinemax).

Houdini: Tony Curtis portrays the legendary magician and escape artist in this 1953 biopic (8:30 p.m. TCM).

I Saw What You Did: Prank phone calls land two teenage girls in serious jeopardy in this 1965 thriller; Joan Crawford and John Ireland star (11:30 p.m. TCM).

SPORTS

Tennis: The U.S. Open continues (8 a.m. Tennis; 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN2).

College football: Tulsa takes on Tulane (5 p.m. ESPN).

Baseball: The Angels visit the Royals (5 p.m. FSN) and the Dodgers host Padres (7 p.m. FS Prime).

Preseason football: The Cowboys meet the Vikings (5 p.m. NFL) and the 49ers challenge the Chargers (7 p.m. CBS).