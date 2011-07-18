Facebook reportedly blocks user-created Google+ ad

This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links. See About archive blog posts.

An English Web-app designer is claiming that Facebook removed a series of ads on the world’s largest social network because he tried to advertise his Google+ profile.

Michael Lee Johnson said on his Google+ profile that he submitted an ad to Facebook that said ‘Add Michael to Google+’ and ‘If you’re lucky enough to have a Google+ account, add Michael Lee Johnson. Internet Geek, App Developer, Technological Virtuoso.’

Johnson also said that he was running other non-Google+ related ads on Facebook, but once he submitted the Google+ ad and it actually ran briefly, Facebook then pulled all his ads and suspended his advertising account with the service.

Facebook officials were unavailable on Monday to comment on Johnson’s advertising situation.

‘I recently ran a Google+ advertisement on Facebook that got all of my campaigns suspended. -- Great,’ he wrote on his Google+ profile.

Johnson said that Facebook sent him a message saying:

‘Your account has been disabled. All of your adverts have been stopped and should not be run again on the site under any circumstances. Generally, we disable an account if too many of its adverts violate our Terms of Use or Advertising guidelines. Unfortunately we cannot provide you with the specific violations that have been deemed abusive. Please review our Terms of Use and Advertising guidelines if you have any further questions.’

The ordeal has apparently left Johnson irritated with Facebook and the man has posted images to his Google+ account that read statements such as ‘The best thing I ever did was delete my Facebook account (now I’ve got more time to use Google+)’, despite apparently still having a Facebook page.

