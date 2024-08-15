Ruling Party’s Loss Cheered in Trinidad

Associated Press

Hundreds of people danced in the streets of the capital of Port-of-Spain and other cities Tuesday, celebrating the end of the 30-year reign of the People’s National Movement.

The National Movement, which has governed this twin-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago since 1956, was swept out of office in Monday’s national election.

The opposition National Alliance of Reconstruction, led by Prime Minister-designate A.N.R. Robinson, won 33 of the 36 seats in the House of Representatives. Even Prime Minister George Chambers lost his seat in the legislature.

Robinson, at a post-election news conference at the end of the bitter campaign, stressed reconciliation. He said he had met with Chambers, who has refused reporters’ requests for interviews, and was assured of cooperation in the transition.

Economic reconstruction and political reform, including government decentralization, are the priorities of the National Alliance, he said.

“We are dealing here with a national crisis,” Robinson said, referring to the stagnant economy of this oil-exporting country off the coast of Venezuela.

He pledged to maintain good relations with the United States and other traditional allies of Trinidad and Tobago, which covers an area the size of Delaware and has a population of 1.2 million.

The economy has been in a tailspin since world prices for oil, the country’s main source of revenue, weakened and then plunged over the last three years.

Unemployment has risen to 16%, the currency was devalued by 33% last year and several non-bank financial institutions in which thousands of residents had deposited money collapsed.

Robinson said his government will sell some state-owned industries while keeping control of oil production and refining. He said he also favored incentives to encourage private investment and tax reforms.