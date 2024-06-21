The NBA announced that a judge or an arbitrator will have to decide whether the team that drafts Navy’s David Robinson retains the rights to the 7-foot 1-inch center until his two-year military commitment is completed.

The San Antonio Spurs, who choose first in the June 22 draft, claim that a long-standing provision of the league bylaws, which predate the Collective Bargaining Agreement, allows a team to hold the rights to a player serving a military commitment until his duty is over.

However, the NBA Players Assn. contends that Robinson should be treated like all other players and should go through the draft again in 1988 if he is not signed by the club that selects him in this year’s draft.